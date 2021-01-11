House Music Lovers, This Full Body HIIT Workout Is For You

Any kind of workout without upbeat music is kind of sad, tbh. That's why Sydney Miller, master instructor at SoulCycle, created HOUSEWORK, a full-body sculpting and conditioning workout that's set to the beat of fun electronic and house music. "For me, a high-energy playlist is a workout must and I’ve always loved house music — it provides the perfect soundtrack to sweat to!" Miller tells Refinery29.
So, we asked the master instructor to create an exclusive HOUSEWORK workout for us, and it doesn't disappoint. "The workouts are designed to maintain a mind-body connection as you weave each series of moves together into a combination that is repeated," Miller says. "As you repeat the series throughout the entirety of the song, you’ll find yourself focusing more on the movement of your body and less on your thoughts."
Here, find Miller's exclusive workout from HOUSEWORK — and get ready to work up a mean sweat. You can check out the playlist that goes along with this workout here on Spotify. Let's get moving!