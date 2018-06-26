The No-Fail Guide To Banishing Frizz — For Good

While the summer may have some beauty benefits (hello, dewy skin!), it can seem like a crapshoot for your hair. From protecting your colour to maintaining moisture, one of the most frustrating dilemmas many of us face is frizz. And while we believe that frizz can be cool, beautiful, and on-trend, we understand that sometimes you just want a sleek look — and that's rad, too.
Despite the fact that some of us may be more prone to it, we’re all susceptible to the fuzz. (Yes, no matter how straight or thin your hair is.) The fight is on — and thanks to advance technology and a game plan from the pros, it’s not going to be that difficult to keep your strands frizz-free well past summer. Check out the slides ahead for some tips.