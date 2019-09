6 Ways To Hack A French Girl's Beauty Routine

It is a well-known fact among my friends and family (and, TBH, my Instagram ) that I am a self-proclaimed Francophile. I've read How to Be Parisian multiple times, and go back to it whenever I need to reaffirm my values. Whenever I visit Paris, I quiz the locals showing me around about their skin, hair, and makeup routines. I, like the rest of the internet, think these chicks have beauty on lock, so I do everything I can to absorb their knowledge.