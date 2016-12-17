6 Ways To Hack A French Girl's Beauty Routine

It is a well-known fact among my friends and family (and, TBH, my Instagram) that I am a self-proclaimed Francophile. I've read How to Be Parisian multiple times, and go back to it whenever I need to reaffirm my values. Whenever I visit Paris, I quiz the locals showing me around about their skin, hair, and makeup routines. I, like the rest of the internet, think these chicks have beauty on lock, so I do everything I can to absorb their knowledge.
However, some of the tips and tricks that work for Parisians need a little tweaking for those of us living in other countries. So, through my French obsession, I've Frankenstein-ed together a handful of tips and tricks inspired by Parisians. Ahead, find seven ways to hack French-girl beauty. Red lips and gorgeous fragrances are just the tip of the iceberg.