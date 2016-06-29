The New Body-Con Has Nothing To Do With Bandage Dresses

From 2000 to just about yesterday, the Herve Leger bandage dress (or a knockoff of it) was a staple in after-hours spaces. It was as ubiquitous in clubs and bars as it was on the red carpet and at black-tie events. Women of all shapes and sizes, and from different communities, all chose the body-con dress as their evening's armour. When you put one on, it smoothed you out and lifted things up — and instantly gave your body the kind of expensive-feeling curves and sleek lines you normally only saw in Photoshopped fashion magazines. It was democratic in a way that clothing items rarely ever are. The only downside, of course, was that you couldn't really breathe in it.