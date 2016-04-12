7 Fitbit Tricks You Need To Know

Have you ever spent all day walking around the city only to finally glance at your Fitbit and see that you've logged a mere 1,250 steps? Or maybe you check your heart rate after a hard run and discover that you've apparently transformed into a pulseless zombie.



Like other trackers (especially those that measure heart rate), Fitbits can prove finicky at times. Where and how you're wearing your tracker, the type of movement you're doing, and even your body's physiology can have an impact on whether or not you get correct data. Think about what happens when you take a rowing class or are doing dance cardio: Little changes in wrist movements can cause your band to loosen and affect its reading.



There are easy ways to ensure greater accuracy and make sure you're getting the most out of your Fitbit. After all, you didn't drop £100 on your Alta just because it looks pretty.



Click through for your ultimate guide to keeping track of your exercise, sleep, food, and even bonus ways to make your battery last longer.



