Philipp produced an ominous pile of black and white photographs, all picturing nefarious-looking characters in Victorian dress. Pulling a woman away from her glass of wine, he invited her to sort the photos into two piles, putting people she had a “good feeling” about on one side, and people that gave her the creeps on the other. By some unseen supernatural force apparently working though this lady, the photographs were ordered into two piles: one of people still living, and one of the dead ('Alive' or 'Dead', it was now revealed, was written on the back of each). One of those dead people was Florence Cook, a medium who had lived and died in Hackney. Philipp hoped to summon her forth. The photographs were whittled down further by another volunteer rolling a dice. Guess which picture was selected? Florence Cook, it turns out, really did exist – and there’s Wikipedia proof . So far, so (slightly) spooky.