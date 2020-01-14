Figs has built this community in service of its own marketing. The official Figs account will signal-boost some accounts by reposting images onto their own feeds, and turn some of the most prolific contributors into official ambassadors. But, Figs’ community building is limited. There are no support groups or formal mentorship networks. There are, however, many pieces of marketing that feature its ambassadors wearing Figs scrubs, which include commercials interviewing inspiring ambassadors within their communities as part of their Awesome Humans series, and a commercial series titled Outside The Box that filmed ambassadors posing in a colourful clinical sets, talking about how their unconventional approaches are professional strengths. As part of its Threads for Threads charitable initiative that provides free scrubs to under-resourced healthcare professionals around the world, Figs also hosts an annual mission trip that gives a small group of ambassadors an opportunity to hand-deliver donations. The brand also invites ambassadors to one-off co-branded events with other brands like workout brand Lululemon and meditation app Headspace, as well as events put on to promote Figs campaigns.