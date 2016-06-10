Festival season has officially kicked off, so it’s time to start stocking up on the makeup and beauty staples that will ensure no one knows just how late you were up in the dance tent last night.
As a DJ and presenter by day and seasoned festival-goer by nature, during the summer months I have the pleasure of covering the UK’s biggest music events, both behind-the-scenes and onstage. I’d love to say I have a polished, signature look, but honestly, during festival season my go-to face is quite simple. It's all about great coverage and dewy, healthy looking skin (looking tired is so 2005), plus loads of glitter to hide eye bags.
For me, the girls who nail effortless festival beauty looks are those who like to take risks. Mary Charteris always looks great combining grungy barely-there makeup with a geometric-print catsuit. Alison Mosshart from The Kills is the reigning queen of the dishevelled yet tailored rock look and Radio 1’s Clara Amfo always appears effortless with her go to bomber jacket and box fresh Air Max.
My rules? Don’t be shy to don those extra bits that you'd be scared to wear down your local street. Sparkles, leather, hair accessories and bold lipsticks. Pile on the lot because if you cant wear it in a field with fellow music and fashion lovers, where can you?
Here are the key products that help me survive the busy summer months. See you in the field...
As a DJ and presenter by day and seasoned festival-goer by nature, during the summer months I have the pleasure of covering the UK’s biggest music events, both behind-the-scenes and onstage. I’d love to say I have a polished, signature look, but honestly, during festival season my go-to face is quite simple. It's all about great coverage and dewy, healthy looking skin (looking tired is so 2005), plus loads of glitter to hide eye bags.
For me, the girls who nail effortless festival beauty looks are those who like to take risks. Mary Charteris always looks great combining grungy barely-there makeup with a geometric-print catsuit. Alison Mosshart from The Kills is the reigning queen of the dishevelled yet tailored rock look and Radio 1’s Clara Amfo always appears effortless with her go to bomber jacket and box fresh Air Max.
My rules? Don’t be shy to don those extra bits that you'd be scared to wear down your local street. Sparkles, leather, hair accessories and bold lipsticks. Pile on the lot because if you cant wear it in a field with fellow music and fashion lovers, where can you?
Here are the key products that help me survive the busy summer months. See you in the field...