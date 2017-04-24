How To Up Your Festival Style Game

Whether you’re off to Glastonbury, Lovebox or Wilderness this year, the only thing more important than a killer line-up and the rain holding off, is nailing the outfits.
Come on, make 2017 the year you ditch the done-to-death denim cut-offs and fringing! We looked to fashion blogger and festival-lover Tasha Green for her tips on how to avoid the classic festival outfit ruts. Thanks to her eclectic style, her love of fashion and knowledge of the season’s biggest trends, there’s no danger of that. Her staple this season? The statement embroidered leather jacket worn with clashing prints and bright colours to truly stand out from the crowd.
And don’t forget the bare legs which are a no brainer at a festival – rain and skinny jeans just do not mix. To get silky smooth legs on-the-go, try the travel-friendly Gillette Venus Snap Razor which slips into the smallest of bags and is ideal for touch ups – simply add water and you're good to go.
Here’s your dose of festival outfit inspiration – but you’re on your own with the weather!
Tasha’s Top Styling Tips:
1. “An embellished leather jacket is the perfect festival cover-up and makes a statement all by itself.”
2. “A red glitter lip is an easy but chic way to channel festival makeup – or switch it up with different coloured glitter.”
3. “Don’t be afraid of clashing! I love mixing different prints and colours to create a unique look, especially for a festival.”
Tasha Wears:
Phiney Pet Leather Jacket available at Phiney Pet
Urban Outfitters Leopard Print Dress available at Urban Outfitters
Carvela Lacrosse Gunmetal Trainers £130, available at Kurt Geiger
Rokit Oversized Hoop Earrings, available at Rokit
Gold Bag, stylists own
