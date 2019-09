I hate to inform you all but Theresa May is a grown woman. Theresa May is a grown woman who ran the Home Office with its " hostile environment " and "let’s send out vans telling people we don’t like the look of to 'Go Home'" for six years. Theresa May is a grown woman who ran the Home Office for six years who then took the decision, as the grown woman that she is, to run for prime minister. Theresa May is a grown woman who ran the Home Office for six years who then won the race to become prime minister. She now has the most powerful job in the country. She is paid significant money to do her job. She’s not a bewildered intern, a rabbit caught in the headlights, holding down the fort until a real grown-up turns up. She is the beneficiary of significant privilege just by being PM. When she does eventually jump ship, she’s assured a hefty pension and will likely be protected for life.