The Powerful Way Grenfell Victims Will Be Remembered In London

It was eight months ago that the Grenfell Tower fire killed a confirmed 72 people and devastated a west London community. The building's charred remains have since served as a reminder to locals and passersby of the tragedy, but until now it was unclear what would happen to the site and how victims would be commemorated.
Today it was revealed how London officials will formally honour those who lost their lives. The site of the tower will likely be turned into a memorial, while the nearby Latimer Road underground station will be renamed Grenfell Station, according to a government document.
Survivors' group Grenfell United formally requested the name change and the Mayor of London today revealed he supports the idea. "I've agreed to make sure that we start consultation as soon as possible to rename this station as a fitting tribute," Sadiq Khan told LBC.
"It's really important that we remember the awful fire, but also those fantastic residents that campaigned so hard since the fire to make sure that justice is done," he said, adding that victims' families had made it clear they wanted a "fitting tribute".
"The idea they had - and of course, we'll consult others - is to rename the station Grenfell. It's important we listen to local residents," he continued. Transport for London now just needs to approve the request.
Meanwhile, the government document states that Kensington and Chelsea council, which was roundly condemned for its sluggish response to the fire, has "no plans" for the site and that its future would be determined by the community.
This means, the document continued, that "if the bereaved, the survivors and the local community do not want site developed for housing, then the site will not be developed for housing."
Furthermore, work on the Grenfell site will be carried out alongside wider improvements to the Lancaster West estate, of which the tower was a part, to ensure the area "becomes a place where the tragedy can be remembered and the local community thrives".
Shahin Sadafi, chair of the Grenfell United group, welcomed the news, saying he hoped working together "will be part of a healing process for everyone affected," reported the Guardian.
“The government and Kensington and Chelsea council have treated this issue with dignity and respect. We can only hope the government applies the same seriousness to our need for truth and justice at the inquiry, this includes listening to our requests for changes to ensure a thorough inquiry."
The tower likely won't be demolished before the end of the year, as forensic teams are still working inside it, but efforts have been made to shield it from public view. White sheeting was put up in October, four months after the incident, after mental health professionals said seeing the tower was a daily trauma for many locals.
