Why These Three Billboards Appeared Outside Grenfell, London

Natalie Gil
Three billboards have appeared outside the charred remains of Grenfell Tower, west London, in homage to the 71 people confirmed to have died in the devastating fire on the 14th June 2017.
The large red and black billboards, attached to three roving lorries, were also spotted outside St Paul's, Parliament Square and other locations across the capital on Thursday morning. They are a recreation of the posters in the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Survivors of the fire and members of the local community in west London gathered around the billboards to mark the event.
They read: "71 dead." "And, still no arrests?" "How come?"
In the film, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) plasters three billboards with notices addressing local police following the rape and murder of her daughter, to ask why justice has not been done. "Raped while dying." "And still no arrests?" "How come, Chief Willoughby?," they read.
The stunt was organised by Justice 4 Grenfell, a community-led organisation seeking justice for the bereaved families, survivors, evacuated residents and the local community in the aftermath of the tragedy.
"Eight months on from the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower, the issue is being ignored," reads a statement on the campaign's website. "71 people died in the Grenfell Tower. And still no arrests. And still 297 flammable towers. And still hundreds of survivors are homeless. And still they are not represented on the inquiry. And still there is no justice.
"These 3 billboards are here to keep this tragedy in the national conscience, to make our voices heard. And our voices call for change to a system that kills. And our voices demand justice for Grenfell."
Campaign supporters are being urged to retweet, share and talk about the ingenious act, which has been roundly applauded on social media, suggested it has succeeded in bringing the tragedy back into public consciousness.
You can donate to Justice 4 Grenfell via the campaign's website.
