There is a notion that fat women and femmes are typically expected to look either as dull as possible in order to pretend we do not exist, or conventionally dolled up in order to be seen as acceptable. This makes the radicalness of fat babes actively embracing tacky beauty looks day-to-day all the more striking. As culture journalist and tacky icon Gina Tonic astutely wrote for Bustle in 2015, "We're decidedly not fitting in: We're doing it in our own way and we're looking fabulous while we do it. My costume jewellery and fried blonde hair are a sign that I don't want to (and don't need to) fit into other people's ideals of beauty."