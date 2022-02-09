Although Stacey says her own makeup and style looks are forever evolving, she considers her primary aesthetic to be Afrofuturistic beauty. "I have always loved taking concepts and colours that are not considered wearable, especially as a dark-skinned Black woman, and creating unusual or atypical looks," she tells Refinery29. "In a society that is still driven by an abundance of misogyny, I have been called a 'clown' before and stared at if I happened to be out in public after playing in some makeup. Implicit biases make it so that being conventional leads to a breadth of opportunities, but much of what I do involves some level of tackiness and I would rather be tacky than conform, any day."