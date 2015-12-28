Hot Makeup, Gerard Cosmetics, Morphe Brushes — ever heard of these brands? If you aren't an avid participant in the Instagram beauty community, you probably haven't. And boy, are you missing out. These labels (along with many others) have followers in the thousands — even millions — on Instagram, with near rabid devotees who sing their praises across the interwebs.
When makeup artists (professional and self-taught) and scores of consumers are taking to their phones to praise a brand's products, you know they're worth checking out. And if you ask us, it's a hell of a lot more convincing than ad space in a glossy magazine.
But we know it's overwhelming to sift through hundreds of Instagram accounts to uncover the best and the brightest, so we've rounded up our favourites from each Insta-famous brand (some more familiar than others) that are beloved not only by beauty pros, but by the online masses. Curious? Check 'em out, ahead.