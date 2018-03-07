An Ode To The Women Formerly Known As 'Fag Hags'

Unlike anyone I’d met before, Emily was bathed in a culture I was still coming to learn about — gay culture. Her references, while more in depth than mine, bloomed from the same place: glitz, glam, Mae West, drag, Will & Grace, Madonna, Lil’ Kim, niche theatre shows and even more niche pop music. For me that’s as far as it went, but it was Emily and the eventual circle of like-minded friends who taught me how gay culture came into being: born from struggle, from power, from activism, from pushing back, from setting your own rules, all done by more than just white gay men. It’s thanks to these women and their labour that I know about the power of our communities in the past, and how to access that power myself. It’s also thanks to Emily that I was able to make my drag queen debut — her painting my face beautifully, lending me dresses, and telling me to “go fucking kill it, queen!”