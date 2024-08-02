I’ll Never Achieve “Facial Harmony” & I’m Okay With That

While the term “facial harmony” might carry some weight in the aesthetics industry — an industry that makes money from our insecurities — it has lately been misconstrued to mean something different. Now, it equates to symmetry, which is a totally impossible feat. Mr Cavale reports speaking to plenty of young women in his clinic who are convinced that perfect facial symmetry is achievable with surgery and tweakments like filler. “It just isn’t,” says Mr Cavale. “Our bodies are different left and right. Our heart is on the left side, our liver is on the right — and the same thing is true for the face, on which we have dominant sides. Our facial bones are not even the same left or right, and there’s not much you can do about that with surgery.” Mr Cavale also says that our perception can be skewed; what you deem to be symmetrical might not actually be that way at all. Think of it like taking a selfie and your phone suddenly flipping the image.