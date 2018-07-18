What It's Really Like To Get Facial Feminisation Surgery

After the surgery, the healing process was horrible, and a part of that had to do with how my body reacts to trauma. My body was in such shock that I was at a standstill; the bruising wasn’t going away. The pain management was a task on its own. A part of the video (above) that’s not shared is that I was getting my vasectomy at the same time too, which added a whole other layer to this. It was so hard to see the bruises for so long.