Let’s talk about face mists. No, really. Because if the last time you tried one was at the sticky end of a long haul flight, or that day you got in between your hot and bothered pregnant friend and her rosewater atomiser, then you probably need to hear us out. Face mists are having a thoroughly modern moment, and are ready to revolutionise your beauty game in many ways. From facemask optimising to pollution protection, they can do pretty much everything you need from your skincare, all at the pump of a fingertip.
Here’s our pick of the best latest releases to refresh your skin this spring…
