We're not ones to say you can't wear something based on any physical characteristic. You do whatever the hell makes you feel beautiful, eye shape be damned. However, for those who crave a little guidance, here it is. We tapped makeup artist Maki H . to concoct liner styles that complement all the different eye shapes, from monolids to downturned eyes. "These makeup looks are more about enhancing the shape," she says. "I'm not a big fan of 'corrective' makeup." Amen, sister.