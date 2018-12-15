Excellent Coats on Irritated Women was created by author, comedian and actress Sara Benincasa and features women "who you know in your soul are pissed off and maybe even enraged" wearing, yup, excellent coats.
The perfect combination of winter style inspiration and political frustration, it's just what we need right now. "Please note that some women express their anger through a particular kind of smile, and maybe even appear simultaneously rageful and joyful," Sara wrote in a post. "I mean, most of us are ready to burn this motherfucker to the ground at least some of the time."
So which irritated women feature on the feed? There's political activist Angela Davis in a classic black jacket, American labour leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta in a cord number, and Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress, in a chic fur-collared white coat.
There's Dolly Parton in a bright patchwork overcoat, Princess Diana in a beautiful velvet piece with matching beret, and Queen Bey in a glamorous shaggy jacket. Maxine Waters even has her own hashtag: #QueenMaxineHasaCoatAndNoFucks.
In a post-#MeToo world, where Donald Trump is president and Brett Kavanaugh is the Supreme Court Justice, female rage is everywhere and more visible than ever. Sara's feed is exactly what we needed, a place "where we cope by laughing and possibly also by screaming into the void (and then buying a great fucking coat)."
Click through to see the best dressed irritated women – they feel your anger right now.