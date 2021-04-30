How To Get The Perfect Base Using This Cult Foundation

Of all the products in our makeup bag, foundation means the most. Through laughing, crying and sweating, on good skin days and not-so-good skin days, in good light and in bad, foundation is there. It’s the starting point for every look, whether it’s just a lick of coverage and dab of mascara, or getting ready for a full face of glam. Given how pivotal foundation can be, finding one you can truly rely on is key and when it comes to staying power, radiance and skin kindness, it has to be Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10.
Beloved for 24 years and with a 60+ strong shade range, Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 has long been the base of choice for those in the know. The clue’s in the name: double wear. That means you get twice the longevity, twice the skincare benefits and twice the flexibility you’d normally expect from a foundation. The texture is almost serum-light but can easily be built up for more coverage if desired or applied sparingly for a lightweight, dewy finish. It’s totally customisable and whether you apply a lot or a little, you can be sure of a totally natural look.
We caught up with Estée Lauder’s pro makeup artist Emma Tillman to find out everything you need to know about getting an incredible long-wearing base. From using the right tools to a secret pro tip that’ll stop patchiness in its tracks, we’ve got the whole scoop.