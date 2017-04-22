We really do wish we could be the type of citizen who lives a zero-waste lifestyle. You know those people who holds the contents of their lives in a Mason jar? We want to be them, we really do. Until we think of our dry shampoo habit, how alive we feel with a little blush, all the SPF and nail polish options we need... and, well, so long, tiny living. But just because we won’t down on our fragrance collection doesn't mean that there aren’t other things we can do to help cut down on waste and lighten our environmental footprint. Because affecting social change isn’t always about radical moves. A lot of times, tiny shifts in action can stack up — and making those changes to our beauty regimen is a great place to start.