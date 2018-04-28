Is This Fashion Rule Actually Worth Following?

Pearl Taylor does just that. Though the typical norms may not suggest it, that isn’t stopping her from embracing everything she’s got. And it shouldn’t stop you either. Think: showing off the belly, rocking bulky jackets, and strutting in platforms, if that’s your thing — with style, poise, and a whole lot of confidence. “If I had to tell the fashion industry one thing, I would have say ‘fashion smashion. It’s about passion,’ because I wear what I want,” says Pearl. So you do you: Embrace your body and express how you feel — it doesn’t get better than that.