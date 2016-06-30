Imagine you’re in a dungeon dressed in thigh-high stockings clipped into lace garters. You’re wearing a tiny black thong under a black leather corset that’s pulled so tight you can barely breathe — but it gives you the perfect hourglass shape. When you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror, you think I can’t believe this is my body, and you feel a rush of confidence. You’re not wearing the high heels you walked in with, because there’s a handsome naked man kneeling at the base of your bed, kissing your feet, rubbing them, and telling you that you’re the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen. He addresses you on his knees, and wouldn’t dare do anything to upset you. He has paid you £250 for this privilege. To him, you are a goddess.



Now, imagine you’re at home wearing sweatpants and browsing through Tinder. The introductory messages you’re getting are commands from men: "take off my pants," "give me your number," "let’s fuck," "send me a nude." These men make lewd comments about your breasts and describe the rough sex they’d like to have with you. And if you do decide to meet them, many try to pressure you into sex or ask, "Don’t I at least get a kiss?" These men think they’re entitled to your body, simply because you exist.



You finally meet a somewhat normal guy, and he asks you out to drinks. He’s a lawyer, and you’re not sure you guys have much in common, aside from the fact that you both live in New York and enjoy beverages. This guy will be taking up your time, which is now worth at least £2500 an hour. You won’t be compensated for this time, and you're actually missing out on money by not booking sessions. You know you’ll feel compelled to entertain or please the guy in some way or another, and wonder what will happen when you explain to him what you do for a living. You can already picture his judgmental smirk as he reduces you to a sexual object — if, by some chance, he hadn’t already. At the end of the date, he’ll assess whether or not he wants to see you again as you do the same. But the power dynamic isn’t in your favour, and the boundaries aren’t well-defined.



At least when you’re in the dungeon, you know you have the upper hand, the boundaries are clear, and there’s an understanding that everything is fantasy.



These scenarios aren’t hypothetical for me: I worked as a dominatrix in a New York City dungeon for two years. It’s how I earned a living as I completed my master’s. When I first started domming, I stopped dating. It wasn’t a conscious decision, but I think it was my attempt to protect myself from the crude men I kept meeting on dating apps and reclaim control over my body and I how I perceived it.



But I wasn’t always so attuned to my needs. Growing up, I discovered early on that women tended to receive compliments based on physical attractiveness and niceness, so I formed the belief that my value was dependent on those two attributes. Although I was always shy and uncomfortable with my body, I adhered to the implicit social pressure to dress pretty during the day and sexy at night. By my teens, I was dependent on men’s approval. I was reading countless magazine articles about "how to entice a man" or "how to keep a man," which left me emotionally needy, overly giving, and nice to a fault in my relationships. I’d succumb to the pressure to have sex with guys I was only lukewarm about. I felt that if I listened to my gut and got to know them before hooking up, they’d lose interest. Unsurprisingly, sex left me feeling used and devalued.

