Demi Lovato Knows Her Fans Are Listening

Demi Lovato needs no introduction; she's the woman with the voice so big it could fill the Grand Canyon and still have runs left over. Lovato caught our attention (and challenged our karaoke skills) with her latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry." It joins a long line of Lovato bangers, including "Cool for the Summer," "Heart Attack," and "Give Your Heart a Break," that make a person want to roll down the windows of their car while they're going 75 miles an hour and belt them out at the top of their lungs. Lovato really knows how to pick songs that we can't stop listening to. It seems her fans can't stop listening either — and Lovato knows it.
Advertisement
After the release of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, we talked to Lovato about her idols, her first concert, and how she knew "Sorry Not Sorry" was going to be a total earworm from the first time she heard it. Oh, and she admitted those high notes in some of her songs can get tricky — even if you're Demi Lovato.
Refinery29: What did you think the first time you listened to “Sorry Not Sorry”? What was the starting point for the song and how did you evolve it during the writing process?
Demi Lovato: "The first time I listened back to 'Sorry Not Sorry' I was really excited because I knew it would be big. It’s just such a fun anthem and I have so much fun performing it. The process was actually really easy. It started with the music produced by Oak Felder and then the lyrics pretty much just flowed."
What inspired having a house party tour to announce Tell Me You Love Me?
"The house party tour was actually for the launch of the first single 'Sorry Not Sorry.' I had recently thrown some pretty epic house parties, and I thought why not base this around the single? It was so much fun! We had Gronk from the Patriots come out in Boston and Billy Ray Cyrus got up and sang in Nashville. We then expanded on the idea even more and made my music video a giant house party too."
With a powerful voice like yours, you could have been any kind of artist you wanted to be. What made you want to be a pop artist, as opposed to rock or country or any other options?
Advertisement
"Pop really spoke to me from the minute I started singing. I have learned so much throughout my years as an artist, and through it all pop has always been where my heart is."
Which singers do you look up to?
"I have wanted to perform and sing for as long as I can remember. Growing up my mum was a singer, and she's my biggest inspiration. But I also admire a lot of my peers like Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera. They’re both insanely talented singers who I continue to be inspired by."
What was the first concert you ever attended?
"The first concert I ever went to was Santana when I was 5."
How has the music you want to perform changed from Confident to Tell Me You Love Me?
"I wouldn’t say that the music I want to perform has changed that much between the two. I love performing the songs that are harder to sing like 'Stone Cold' and 'You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore' because they’re a little trickier with the high notes. I always love a little bit of a challenge. But I also love performing songs like 'Sorry Not Sorry' because it’s so much fun! I think I have the best time performing that one."
What do you think of Tell Me You Love Me, now that it's finished and out in the world?
"This album has made me appreciate music more then ever. Getting in the studio and writing was very therapeutic for me and I'm so glad I get to share these moments with my fans."
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement