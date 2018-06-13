I’m definitely not one to change my habits based on anecdotal evidence, but I will tell you that “mindful swiping” has worked out for me so far. About a month ago, I swiped on a particularly foxy guy who I got to know over text before we met up in real life. I stopped swiping the second he asked for my number. After our second date, I stopped checking my app. And about a week ago, I deleted the thing off my phone. He tells me he has, too, and I believe him. I’ve opted to turn my eyes away from the hundreds of digital faces on my phone and am just enjoying the process of getting to know the real face in front of me — slowly, but surely. (And without documentation in this column — sorry, not sorry.)