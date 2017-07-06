I just got out of a very long, very intense relationship about four weeks ago. While we still care deeply for each other, it had become clear that we were at different points in our lives, and that ending things was the healthiest thing for both of us. At this point, although part of me is still mourning for my relationship, I am very much ready to go out and date — not necessarily to find The One, but just to have some fun and see what else is out there. My friends think this is a very, very bad idea, and they question whether I’m dealing with my feelings in an appropriate way. I don’t feel I should have to be celibate for some arbitrary period of time if I feel like I am ready to move on. Is it okay for me to start dating?