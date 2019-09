The only truth about break-ups , dating, and the timing of it, is that everyone is going to have an opinion on how you should do it, when the truth is there’s no one right answer. So, tune out the white noise of well-meaning friends and trust that you know what’s right for you. If you feel you’ve taken the necessary steps to get to the place you want to be before starting to date again, go with it. The way I see it, you have options in every ending — move on or hold on. Moving on doesn’t always mean finding someone new, and holding on doesn’t always mean you stay alone. If you’re struggling to let go emotionally, and only looking to date so that you can latch onto someone else, it’s important to deal with those feelings first. Here are some things to consider and explore.