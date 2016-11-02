In the beauty world, dark lipstick is ubiquitous once fall rolls around. Whether it's a ruddy brown, a cool greige, or a deep wine — the deeper and more opaque, the better. But these shades can be off-putting to try under the fluorescent drugstore lights or the watchful eye of a salesperson. What kind of eyeshadow and blush do you pair with almost-black lips? How do you know if the colour clashes with your skin tone or is just a bold move you need to get familiar with?



Luckily, Hollywood is showing us the way. Over the past few weeks, celebrities have been popping up left and right wearing all manner of moody hues and looking damn good doing it. They're proof that whether you're a seasoned pro or a dark-lipstick virgin, there's a shade out there that will make you look insanely cool. Ahead, find our favourite stars' takes on the trend, along with similar shades you can shop for yourself.