You've been giving advice for 26 years. How has the conversation around sex changed since you started writing your column?

"So much has changed. We're having a conversation about gender now, and how we understand it is markedly more advanced than conversations we were having 25 years ago. We're also having conversations about monogamy and talking about monogamy differently than we did back then. I like to think I had some role in reshaping those conversations. And we're talking more about kink and difference. I get a lot fewer questions from people about whether they're normal or not these days. I still get them, but back in the day, almost every other question was, 'This is what I want. This is what I am. This is what turns me on. Is this normal?' Or they'd ask 'This is what my partner wants. Is this normal?' And I think people have gotten it through their thick heads that, when it comes to human sexuality, variance is the norm. Difference is the norm. So if you're different, you're normal."