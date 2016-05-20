This post was originally published on March 27, 2015.



Many of us approach first dates with a certain amount of caution. We research our romantic prospects on social media; we plan drinks instead of dinner in case we need to make a quick exit. Then, there are those of us who throw caution to the wind and fly halfway around the world for a first date.



Thanks to the internet and our newfound ability to video chat, text message, and Google-stalk our way through a brief background check, it's not too difficult to connect deeply with people we've never met or have met only briefly. That's exactly what happened to the four women and one man whose stories are shared here.



These people flew anywhere from 1,944 miles (Los Angeles to Atlanta) to 10,617 miles (New York to southern Australia) for that first date — all on a hunch that their voyages would be worth it. From the woman who couldn't stop thinking about a fellow bridesmaid to the New Yorker who was flown cross-country by a matchmaking service, these folks took the ultimate leap.



