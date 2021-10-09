Dr Hibler explains that the warning signs of allergic contact dermatitis typically occur 24 hours to a few days after exposure to the allergen. "This triggers an itchy, red, sometimes blistering rash," he says. "The rash is generally confined to the area that was exposed to the allergen but in rare cases can become more generalised," spreading to other areas of skin. If the hair dye were to get on your face, neck or shoulders, Dr Hibler warns that you may break out in a rash in each of those locations. "Blistering can also occur with more severe contact dermatitis and facial involvement can result in profound swelling around the eyes, both of which may require treatment with oral steroids," he explains. A consultation with a dermatologist or your GP can help confirm the diagnosis and provide treatment recommendations, says Dr Hibler.