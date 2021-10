Regardless of whether you've used a type of hair dye before, Dr Ahmed recommends a patch test (you can do this by depositing a tiny amount of product behind your ear or on the inside of your upper arm) before jumping straight in. Any properly qualified hair colourist will follow this protocol and the same goes for using a box dye hair depositing masks and shampoos or any other permanent or temporary hair dye at home. If after 48 hours you haven't experienced a reaction, it's safer to proceed. "Even if you have used the product before but haven't used it for a while, you still should do a patch test," says Dr Ahmed. "The way our bodies react can change over time and reactions can be as severe as anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening."