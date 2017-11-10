Airplanes can be comically unsexy. The air pressure in the cabin dries out your skin to an uncomfortable degree. There's no leg room, even when you pay for more of it. For some reason, it smells like stale chemicals. The slightest turbulence can make some people fear for their lives. And to top it all off, you're merely an armrest away from other strangers and small children. These aren't ideal conditions for having sex, although plenty of people in the "mile high club" claim they've done it.
Indeed, some people find that airplane sex is hot because of the anonymity, close quarters, and finite time you have to pull it off. Lots of celebrities — including Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen — say they've had airplane sex before, but chances are they were not flying economy like mere mortals. If you try to imagine how you'd have airplane sex on a commercial flight, the obvious way would be to go to the bathroom. After all, an airplane is a public place and no one should have to witness people having sex, so usually the lavatory is your only option.
If you and bae have travel plans over the Christmas period and are curious about fitting plane sex in your itinerary, ahead we found stories, tips, and words of caution from flight attendants and real people on Reddit who claim they've done it. Make sure your seatbelt is securely fastened because it's a bit of a wild ride.