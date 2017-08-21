In order to turn a fight from unhealthy to healthy and break the cycle of the never-ending fight, Dr. Greer suggests taking a break — with one caveat. "You and your partner need to acknowledge the fact that you want the other person to be happy, set a time to revisit the conversation, and stick to it," Dr. Greer says. "That way, things aren't left open-ended." During the break, figure out the points in which you're willing to compromise — and you will have to compromise — instead of figuring out how to get your partner to come over to your side, which is a fool's errand. Once you two sit down and talk again, remember that your partner's happiness is just as important as your own. "You'll be able to get some resolution if you rank your partner's contentment within the situation as highly as your own," Dr. Greer says.