Confessions Of A Party Waitress

You will work long, backbreaking shifts

Though the settings may sometimes have been glamorous, the work definitely was not. Working as a server included the setting up and breaking down of everything at the party. A typical six- to eight-hour shift would begin with assembling and setting a six-foot-wide table, fighting through a crowd with trays of canapés for hours, then dashing across a busy London street carrying crates of un-drunk alcohol to a waiting van. Or, if you were chosen to be a hostess, you'd be put into a tight dress and heels and have to stand and smile for the entire night. This meant being consistently leered over by guests, body-shamed by your manager if your dress didn’t fit, and permanently damaging your feet.



The upside was that if you were well-liked by your agency you were almost always employed. When I needed shifts, my managers would help me find work, and when I was busy with internships, I could turn them down. When everything else in my life was chaotic, being able to make a few calls and know that I could earn enough cash to get me through was a lifesaver.



You will find perks almost everywhere

I soon worked out that most of the people I was working with – managers, servers, chefs, bartenders – were getting through their shifts the same way: alcohol. This shouldn’t have surprised me; most of the staff were under 25, broke, and surrounded by food and drinks that they didn’t have to pay for. Shifts would generally start with the chefs sneaking us bites of food on our way back to the kitchen, and would end with us ducking under the bar for a sneaky shot of leftover liquor with the bartenders. This was expressly forbidden, so we had to make sure we never got too tipsy.



We still managed some very drunken times, however – usually when the guests decided we should join in with their revelry. One wedding saw me in the middle of a dance circle with two other waitresses, having vodka poured down our throats. At another event, some of the female guests basically set up a bar in the ladies' loo and invited the handsome waiters (A-tier, remember) in for whisky. The most famous incident, though, was the night a colleague of mine had to clear a table on which every glass of wine had been left untouched. He decided to drink them all himself; eight glasses, down in one. He then carried the tray of empties back to the kitchen, passing a manager on his way, and dropped the tray on the floor, smashing every single glass. He simply looked down, laughed, and walked off. Unsurprisingly, he was fired as soon as he'd sobered up.



You will find it hard to walk away

I got the offer of my dream job just before I was supposed to work an event. I was so overjoyed that I cried in the middle of a café. Then I pulled on my work shoes and went off to serve canapés for six hours. I wasn’t obliged to do that final shift. Most of my colleagues – even my manager, who knew how long I had waited to stop working in events – asked me why I was there.



I was there because, despite all the drawbacks, I genuinely enjoyed being an event waitress. I loved being part of the team, sharing all the good and bad things about the job. I loved the thanks we would get when the job went well and every guest had a good time. I loved exploring each new venue, and feeling like a seasoned professional when I had already worked there. It wasn’t the best-paid or most satisfying job I’ve ever had, but I’ve used the lessons I learned in every job since. If, one day, my dream job falls through, I still have my work shoes in my cupboard. Just in case.

