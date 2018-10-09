I’ve been a dominatrix for several years. I’ve had some relationships, and they've had challenges. Some of the men felt insecure and others got jealous of my success and tried to change me and make me feel uncomfortable with who I am. Some of the men felt like I overpowered them, which led to domestic violence and robbery. That left me feeling hurt, violated and angry. Dating was even harder. I was many men’s fantasy but the reality of being in a relationship and taking me home to mother didn’t sit well. Many men felt that I was high maintenance and often called me trouble because I commanded so much attention. It made them feel that I was untrustworthy and frankly just way too much to handle. I spent many nights alone praying for someone to love me for who I am and to accept me. In 2017, I met an amazing man who is an artist, he asked me to be his muse and we fell in love. I finally met a man who had an interest in BDSM and loved the fact that I am a mistress. We had a discussion of what we felt was appropriate while being in a committed relationship. Once we were both happy with the boundaries that were set, it made my partner feel more confident; after all, relationships are built on trust. He even comes to the dungeon with me, has met my clients and styled me for photoshoots. We have fun with it and he understands that this is a part of me.