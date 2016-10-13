Ah, concealer. It’s amazing to think that that one little stick or pot holds the difference between hiding behind a lamp post to narrowly avoid bumping into an ex and confidently striding down the highstreet channelling Beyoncé. What this product can do for your skin (and confidence) is mind-boggling. Got a spot? Hide it. Bags under your eyes? Cover them. Redness? Gone without a trace. And with so many new tricks to try and shade options in abundance, concealer is fast becoming the most powerful product in your makeup bag. Here’s how to use it like you’ve never used it before.
