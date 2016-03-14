9 Ways You're Effing Up Your Skin & Don't Know It

Ask any celebrity with a radiant complexion how she gets her gorgeous glow, and her sage advice will often be, “I always take off all my makeup before bed.” And while that’s an indisputably good lesson, it’s one we’ve heard and heeded since we first started experimenting with concealer and lipstick. In other words, there simply has to be another reason (or several) we’re still experiencing random breakouts and inflammation.
That’s why we wanted to find out all the sneaky ways we could be damaging our skin — without even realising it. Our expert recruits? Christie Kidd, a Beverly Hills-based dermatologist whose clients include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Alexandra Wagner, a licensed aesthetician and skin-care specialist.
Turns out, there are plenty of surprising ways we’re hurting our chances of a crystal-clear complexion. Thanks to Kidd and Wagner, we’ve nailed down the top nine. Keep reading to find out what they are and how you can fix them.
That’s why we wanted to find out all the sneaky ways we could be damaging our skin — without even realising it. Our expert recruits? Christie Kidd, a Beverly Hills-based dermatologist whose clients include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Alexandra Wagner, a licensed aesthetician and skin-care specialist.
Turns out, there are plenty of surprising ways we’re hurting our chances of a crystal-clear complexion. Thanks to Kidd and Wagner, we’ve nailed down the top nine. Keep reading to find out what they are and how you can fix them.