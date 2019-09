That being said, it’s still very beneficial for the skin. The difference between plump, juicy, fresh skin and skin that looks a little worse for wear is often depletion of the skin’s essential building blocks; collagen ceramides and Q10, for example. The production of these youth-giving things that your skin naturally has tends to slope off with age, but pollution and oxidative stress can deplete these stores, too. “Women of all ages can benefit from using products that contain Q10," explained Dr Ukeleghe, "primarily to help replenish the levels of it in the top layers of our skin, but also to counteract the damage of free radicals caused by UV radiation and pollution." While there may be, as Dr Ukeleghe noted, research that indicates vitamin C is the gold standard antioxidant in comparison, Q10 is still a useful and reliable ingredient to have in your skincare cocktail alongside other pollution-defenders.