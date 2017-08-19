The New Natural Skincare Range Using Coffee & Avocado

The duo use diet as an analogy to describe their brand ethos. "[When we met] we both followed plant-based bloggers like Deliciously Ella and Madeleine Shaw. We became savvy at identifying ingredients, avoiding sugar and salt, veering away from over-processed food and focusing on nutrients." Then, finding out their favourite cosmetics and skincare brands were often far from being ‘natural’, regardless of smelling of lavender or rose petals, the pair turned to their kitchen cupboards for substances such as avocado, honey and oats to use on their skin instead. Initial research on blogs and DIY beauty forums led them eventually to qualify in organic skincare. "Looking into ingredients, we decided to take things back to basics and formulate products. At the time it was a passion project and we enjoyed spending our evenings and weekends on it and interacting with the natural community online," says Dominika.