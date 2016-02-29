Here at Refinery29, we're big fans of the clitoris. This noble structure has 8,000 sensory nerve endings (twice the number in the glans of a penis), and its only function is to make us feel good. Throughout history, though, the clitoris has been misunderstood, disparaged, or ignored. Not cool. To celebrate the clit and nod to the rocky history of
our men's relationship with it, we asked musician and performance artist Dorian Electra to guide us through an ode to the most fun part of the female body. If you have never seen a singer rock it out in a fuzzy, sparkly, violently pink clitoris costume, let's change that.
This month, we're sharing steamy personal stories, exploring ways to have even better sex, and wading through the complicated dynamics that follow us into the bedroom. Here's to a very happy February. Check out more right here.
