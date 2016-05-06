It's time to get a crush on Christina Curry. Meet the anime-enthiusiast and self-described anti-socialite who is the daughter of former Playboy Bunny Patricia Paay and Adam Curry, founder of the 'podcast'. Curry has lived in London, LA and all over Europe and currently calls Rotterdam home. Chrissie has been a presenter and Dutch TV personality but right now, she's focusing on her career as a writer, model and in her own words being a "general fantastic exhibitionist feminist creep that works in an organic store to fund my current business ventures."
That business venture is the feminist brand she's launching with her friend Anna called Fire Femme, derived from the slang expression "that's fire fam". The label, which will produce unisex tees and skate-style socks is all about celebrating women's strength and sexuality. Chrissie promises that the T-shirts, and the spring launch party that the duo are throwing are small stepping stones towards commandeering a new girl's movement in Holland. Watch. This. Space.
That business venture is the feminist brand she's launching with her friend Anna called Fire Femme, derived from the slang expression "that's fire fam". The label, which will produce unisex tees and skate-style socks is all about celebrating women's strength and sexuality. Chrissie promises that the T-shirts, and the spring launch party that the duo are throwing are small stepping stones towards commandeering a new girl's movement in Holland. Watch. This. Space.