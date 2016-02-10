I feel bad now, but I didn't at the time. Now when I see Ben on Facebook or he drops me a text I feel really guilty. We lived together. We lived next to this bagel place in Stoke Newington and I swear to god I can't eat bagels because they remind me of lying. He was much older than me and I think he still thinks we should be married. Even now I feel awful, but I still see Lex so... I'm evil evidently.



Tristan, 30

When I was 24, I started seeing this girl. I was infatuated with her, and for a time we were happy. My cheating began four or five months after we'd started going out, when she told me that she'd slept with her ex.



During our 'honeymoon period', I remember us agreeing that if we ever cheated on one another, we'd never let the other one know, because that was just being selfish. Ridiculous on many levels, I know. Anyway, in order to exact some form of revenge, I cheated on her and carried on cheating on her with this girl that I'd known for a few years, as well as having a few other random encounters. It wasn't a conscious decision to start cheating, it just started one night when I was drowning my sorrows and it became (what I realise now to be) an incredibly immature, ineffective coping mechanism.



This behaviour lasted for the rest of the relationship (we somehow dragged it out another three or four months). I didn't feel guilt or regret at the time, in fact it was the ego boost I think I craved to sort of mask the hurt of her initial betrayal. However, this feeling would never last long and it did nothing to remove the image of her and her ex from my mind.



As the years have past, I still don't feel bad about it. And I never told her about any of it, as I'd once agreed. I'm not sure what it taught me, and it should have been already evident that that is not the way one should behave; nonetheless, I did resolve to never act in that way again. I don't keep in touch with my ex or the other girl.



Sophie, 25

I was about six months into a relationship that I was very happy in. I got incredibly drunk at a friend’s party and kissed an old flame. Weirdly, I think I did it because I was upset my boyfriend wasn't there, and I missed him. Not the best way to show it I know. I felt awful the next day, feeling so guilty. Looking back, it was just silly and people make mistakes so I don't hate myself.



Sam, 24

When I slept with someone else, I was three months into my relationship. I wasn't happy – I felt like the person I was with wasn't reciprocating what I was committing to the relationship – they didn't make much time for me, they seemed to be holding back emotionally, and they weren't as interested in my life as theirs. I was confused about whether this was just their character, or whether I wasn't doing it for them. Either way, it made me feel pretty hurt.



I slept with a friend on a group holiday a couple of times. I did it when I was drunk. I wouldn't say it was premeditated, but I would say that there was a spitefulness to it – I wanted to get one up on my partner, who had been making me feel lousy for some time.



In hindsight that sounds childish, but I didn't really regret it. After it happened, the person I was in a relationship with continued to treat me coldly, until I eventually broke up with them.



In a twisted way, the fact that I cheated gave me a sense of comfort in the months following the break up. While I was feeling bruised that this person had rejected my love, I held onto the fact that, in a small act of rebellion, I had rejected them.



I'm not friends with the person I cheated on, and I don't really feel bad about what I did – I know they had cheated on people before, and I've since heard that they're having an affair within a long-term relationship. I feel that I've grown up a bit since then, and would (hopefully!) be above cheating, especially for such childish reasons.

