These Waterproof, Sweat-Resistant, Stay-All-Day Eyeliners Are All Under £10

If you wear eyeliner every day, then you already know that summer is the season of constant cleanup. You're tired in the morning, so you add a little definition around your eyes with what seems like a touch of liner, and the next thing you know, you're staring into the mirror, horrified at your reflection, wiping away the black, sooty colour that has migrated across your oily eyelids and well under your lower lash line all before noon. "Welcome to July," it's saying.