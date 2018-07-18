These Waterproof, Sweat-Resistant, Stay-All-Day Eyeliners Are All Under £10

If you wear eyeliner every day, then you already know that summer is the season of constant cleanup. You're tired in the morning, so you add a little definition around your eyes with what seems like a touch of liner, and the next thing you know, you're staring into the mirror, horrified at your reflection, wiping away the black, sooty colour that has migrated across your oily eyelids and well under your lower lash line all before noon. "Welcome to July," it's saying.
But, eyeliner devotees shouldn't have to go without in the sweltering hot months, or commit to constant mirror checks and countless finger swipes. The easiest solution is switching out your go-to liner for a waterproof formula. Better still, you can have you stay-all-day liner without a trip to the mall, because some of the best, 100% sweat-proof liners come in humble plastic packaging found hanging on the shelves of your favourite high street shops.
We've rounded up some of the best foolproof budget liners to add to your handcart this summer, ahead.