Charlotte Tilbury’s New Skin Tint Is Perfect For Fans Of Flawless Filter

When Charlotte Tilbury unveils a new base makeup product, we're often the first in line to try it. Case in point: The viral Beautiful Skin Foundation and the Beautiful Skin Concealer, both of which earned high praise from R29 editors. So, last week when the brand lifted the lid on its first foundation stick — Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint, £35 — we were more than excited to see how it would compare.
The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint comes in 20 “stretchable” shades and is packed with skincare ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. It also promises to be a "no-foundation foundation" and to give the skin a "ring light effect" — two things that sound right up my alley. Based on the promo for the product, the name appears to be inspired by people's reactions when first applying it, which is to the tune of "my skin looks unreal".
So far, much of the chatter online has compared the Unreal Skin Sheer Tint to the brand's cult makeup product, Hollywood Flawless Filter, £39, and questioned whether it's exactly same product — just in stick form. Thanks to its blurring filter effect and adaptability (it can be worn alone, as a highlighter, or mixed into foundation), Flawless Filter is considered by many makeup artists to be a holy grail product.
Keep on reading to find out how the two products compare.
How does Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint perform?
The name of the product is somewhat conflicting, as it's called a "sheer glow tint" and also a "hydrating foundation stick". I'm not convinced anyone would really consider this product a foundation as it offers little to no coverage, but it certainly delivers on its other claims.
Upon application, the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint has a balmy texture — so much so, that the stick almost slips across the skin. It blends easily with every tool I've tried (a brush, sponge and my fingers) but my favourite way to blend it out is with a dense makeup brush like the Real Techniques Expert Face Brush, £8.99. The glow is immediate, and my first thought is that it's like holiday skin in a tube: bright and radiant. Happily, because of the balm-like texture, a little bit goes a long way.
It does claim to have a "buildable, sheer-to-light coverage", but when adding a second layer of product to build it up, I found that my pores and post-acne texture were slightly accentuated by the highlight pigment. That said, I don't think this product requires a second layer, anyway. It's not something I'd turn to for coverage (much like Hollywood Flawless Filter), but rather, to impart a dewy finish.
I was happy to learn that the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint played nicely with my other base products when I added a dot of concealer in the places I wanted some extra coverage (under my eyes, around my nose and on my chin and blemishes). I also added a very light layer of powder to dial down some of the shine, and the glow was intense. Later, I used a deeper shade of the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint as a bronzer and the result was beautiful.
Hours after applying the Unreal Skin Tint, it hadn't fully dried down and there was still a slightly tacky, balmy feel to my skin. This doesn't bother me as I have extremely dry skin anyway, and can afford to use more emollient products like this one. But it is different from my experience with the Hollywood Flawless Filter.
Overall, the Unreal Skin Sheer Tint adds a gorgeous glow to the skin. If you love a dewy product and subscribe to the idea that when it comes to gleaming skin, the limit does not exist, I think you'll love this product.
Is the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint like Hollywood Flawless Filter in a stick?
It must be said upfront that these two products have a pretty similar effect on the skin, and most people's preference will likely come down to just how glowy they want their skin to look. Hollywood Flawless Filter lends skin a more subtle, lit-from-within finish, while the Unreal Skin Tint has a creamier and more traditional highlighter effect that is slightly more intense, in my opinion.
Both are beautiful products and the new stick format is unbeatable in its convenience, as you can quickly swipe it on areas where you want an instant brightness. That said, The Hollywood Flawless Filter is more convenient for mixing in with your foundation and is best suited for anyone who prefers a slightly more understated glow.
As for the packaging, Hollywood Flawless Filter comes in a glass bottle with a convenient doe foot applicator, and Unreal Skin Tint is in an extremely lightweight stick format that is perfect for travel. It's also a little cheaper.
Should you buy the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint?
If you love a luminous makeup look, then you'll rate this product as much as I do. I would recommend it for anyone who is already a fan of the Hollywood Flawless Filter, but wants to carry a lighter product on an upcoming holiday, or if you've just finished a bottle of Flawless Filter and are looking for a product that delivers even more of a dramatic sheen.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 Australia.