Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of

When Charlotte Tilbury says it’s Christmas, it’s Christmas. For beauty lovers, the launch of the brand's holiday collection is like hearing the opening bars of Mariah Carey or spotting the first mince pies on your weekly shop. It’s a true spectacle of glamour, glitter and excitement, and it sets the tone for gifting season.
This year the makeup artist to the stars has bottled her beauty secrets in a variety of sets and kits, designed to give everyone the Hollywood treatment this festive season. Aptly, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor – the brand’s new global ambassador – and supermodel Jourdan Dunn are fronting the campaign. With pin curls, glowing skin and crimson pouts (courtesy of the Limitless Lucky Lips lipstick in Red Wishes, £25), they look like silent film stars from another era.
Whether you want to spend £20 or a little more, you’ll find Tilbury’s skincare saviours, shimmer palettes and weightless lipsticks in the collection, plus mini iterations of the brand’s hero items, like the Pillow Talk Lip Kit, £39, and Collagen Lip Bath, £20. In true Charlotte Tilbury style, everything comes in beautiful, gold packaging which you’ll want in pride of place on your dressing table.
From stocking fillers to truly indulgent gifts, here’s your guide to the best of Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday 2021 collection.
