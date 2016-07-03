

Some people turn their noses up at chain restaurants, or visit only with the preface that they know how kitsch they are, that they’re doing it with a sense of irony – or at least with a 2-for-1 voucher. But for me, there is nothing knowing about my love of Harvesters. When my boyfriend invited me to a Toby Carvery in a shopping centre in Romford to chew through a giant Yorkshire pudding and mountain of carrots beside his near-silent grandfather, I was absolutely and genuinely thrilled. I felt like one of the family; a family who knows the value of a £5.99 plate of meat and potatoes. When one of my oldest friends chose to spend her hen do at a Centre Parcs near Mansfield, I was thrilled at the idea of a long lunch in a chain French bistro, overlooking a water flume and just metres from a fire evacuation point.



Why do I love chain restaurants? Because they will cater for large groups. They will let you in wearing sports shorts. Your server will happily take a photo of seven people sitting around a table airing their chins as they smile for yet another photo that makes them look like the AGM of a local newt appreciation association. There are high chairs, there are gluten free options, there is a huge bowl of sub-Crayola colouring crayons at the entrance so you can spend the 14 minutes it takes to sort out the bill by doing an intricate illustration of your ex’s genitals on the back of a napkin. They are forgiving, family-friendly, familiar and – if you drink enough – huge fun.



I have been on dates to Pizza Express and for lunch at Nando's. I have slurped noodles with my sister at Wagamama and begged friends to explain the cure for commitment phobia in La Strada. I once, notably, dressed up in a huge red 1970s nylon, backless frock and ate the entire Valentine’s Day menu at Bella Italia, entirely alone, for an article. Yep, from cocktails and bruschetta to coffee and ice cream, all alone, on Valentine’s Day, in the middle of central London, all dolled up and with screaming red sleeves, I sat there on a wipe-clean leatherette seat and munched my way through a symphony of cheese and wheat. It was work, but it was wonderful.