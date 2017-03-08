Caryn: No shame! Although I was told ‘Don’t have grey hair’ – they did actually say, ‘Hello, we’ve just been speaking about you in a meeting and we’ve noticed that you’ve got quite a lot of grey hair and we think you should dye it otherwise you’re going to be run down’ – that was the term, ‘run down', the televisual term meaning ‘You’ll get less opportunities to be on screen’. And I remember being quite indignant, so… my journalism and the campaigns I’m involved in, my voice, my commentating around fashion, it’s not about that, then? And that’s quite a hard lesson to learn at 34 – that’s when they said ‘You’re looking too old’. But I didn’t, I just said, ‘Well this is how I want to do things and I will take whatever comes my way’. That was right for me, but just because I did it, doesn’t mean to say it’s right for other people because I was in a unique position.