The first and last word in the world of girl-sneakerheads is: careaux. The sneakerhead community online is well documented – oversaturated even. With more new drops, collabs and exclusives than you can shake a Supreme T-shirt at, there's one lady kicking through the din on her Instagram: Caroll Lynn AKA Careux. She's amassed an incredible fanbase (see her 58.1K followers) on account of her in-depth knowledge on all things trainer-related – but she's also worth a good fan-girling even if you're not that into sneakers.
Why? Well, her Instagram feed looks like a Farrow & Ball sample: pale-pinks, camels and soft greys. Pair with that her acid-pink hair (it changes colour, a lot) and her deeply do-able, sporty-girl-next-door style, and you've got yourself a double tap.
Ahead, we chat to Caroll about her latest Puma collaboration – yup, she's just designed a line of trainers with the sports megalith that perfectly blends her illustrations (pink geometric prisms, creatures and blossoms) with the brand's iconic shoe-shapes. Like ice-cream sundaes for your feet, kinda.
Without further ado, over to Caroll, and her guide to wearing trainers well...
