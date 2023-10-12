Everything You Should Know About Cancer Hair Loss

"My hair has always been a really big part of my look and having that vibrancy always made me feel really good. So having that stripped away really took away a big part of me," says Julie, who has coloured her long hair red since her late teens. After a year of cancer treatment, she asked Jasmin from Cancer Hair Care to colour her hair for the first time, before returning to at-home hair colouring treatments. "It was quite an emotional moment. I wore a hat to hide my roots but I also had lots of new hair coming through that had never been touched by hair dye. It was really great to have Jasmin do it in a way that I felt was safe. Then I could go out and buy the LIVE box and colour my hair in the way I always had done."